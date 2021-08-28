SkyView
Football Friday Plays of the Week

Football Friday
Football Friday(WIS)
By Connor Lomis
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 12:06 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Every Friday on Jim Hudson’s Football Friday show, Rick Henry and the sports crew will pick the finalists for the Jim Hudson Football Friday Play of the Week contest and you’ll have the chance to choose the winner!

Visit this page each week to vote for your favorite play of the week.

After the games on Friday, watch this week’s finalists and vote below.

WEEK 1

PLAY 1:

As QB Ryan McCants rolls to his right, he tries to fit the ball into a tight window. It closes quickly, and Jacob Croffie picks off his pass.

PLAY 2:

On a kickoff, Antonio Harrison takes the return, picks up the pace and heads for the sideline, makes a nice cut inside, and fakes a few defenders. After turning on the boosters -- he heads to the house for six.

PLAY 3:

Andrew Washington feeds RB Marcus Kelly and he bounces it to the outside. Showing off the wheels, he flies past the Yellow Jackets 55 yards to the end zone.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Dutch Fork High School honors life of Jack Alkhatib with memorial
VIDEO: Top play #2
VIDEO: Top play #1
VIDEO: Top play #3
