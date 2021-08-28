SkyView
8 arrested in Sumter Co. sex offender registry operation

Officials say they conducted a three-day operation to locate and verify the information of...
Officials say they conducted a three-day operation to locate and verify the information of individuals.(KEYC Photo)
By Connor Lomis
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, SLED, and the U.S. Marshals Service arrested eight men listed in Sumter County’s Sex Offender Registry between August 16 and August 18.

Officials say they conducted a three-day operation to locate and verify the information of the individuals.

There are approximately 260 offenders on the registry in Sumter County and officers verified the address of 205 offenders during the operation.

“These operations are some of the things we do periodically to stay on top of the Sex Offender Registry in Sumter County to keep the public safe and informed, and to hold offenders accountable,” Sheriff Anthony Dennis said.

Officials say the individuals were arrested, searched, and taken without incident to Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.

The subjects and their charges are listed below:

  1. Marvin Williams, 40, general sessions bench warrant — two counts distribution of illegal drugs
  2. Kentrell Burris, 29, violation of sex offender registry, first offense
  3. Allin Bruce Young, 67, violation of sex offender registry, second offense
  4. Johnnie Lee Davis, 50, violation of sex offender registry, first offense
  5. Samuel Lane, 35, distribution of crack cocaine — three counts, distribution of marijuana, and violation of sex offender registry, second offense
  6. Willie McClary, 50, violation of sex offender registry, first offense
  7. Isadore Smith, 59, violation of sex offender registry, third offense
  8. Deandre Roach, 28, violation of sex offender registry, first offense

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

