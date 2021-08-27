SkyView
Woman pulled from car, daughter jumps to safety during carjacking in SC, police say

Officials say it happened at Sonic drive thru
Officials say deputies were able to locate both the vehicle and the suspect.
By Anne Newman
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 8:22 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WYFF/WIS) - A woman was pulled from her car and her 11 year-old daughter jumped out of the car during a carjacking in Spartanburg Thursday night, according to Maj. Art Littlejohn with Spartanburg Police Department.

The suspect allegedly attempted to steal a moped at knife point, but was unsuccessful, Littlejohn said.

According to Littlejohn, he then approached a person in the parking lot and was again unsuccessful stealing their vehicle.

He fled across the street into The Reserve Hillcrest Apartments and before heading to the Sonic drive thru on E. Main Street, Littlejohn said.

According to Littlejohn, this is when he pulled the woman from her car and her daughter jumped out and he left in their car.

The vehicle and the suspect was the tracked to a location in Cowpens, Littlejohn said.

According to Littlejohn, deputies were able to locate both the vehicle and the suspect.

Littlejohn says everyone is safe and there were no injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

