Wilmington PD searching for missing pregnant woman, daughter

Pregnant mother and her daughter missing
Pregnant mother and her daughter missing(Wilmington Police Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 5:41 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a pregnant woman and her daughter.

Tania Norelli MolinceValle, 22, and her daughter Asthi Gaudalupe Portillo Molina, have only been in the country less than 30 days, according to WPD.

The mother is 5′6′' and was last seen at her sisters’ residence on Park Avenue in Wilmington wearing a red tie dye blouse with black leggings.

The mother is pregnant and due in early September.

If you see them, please dial 911. Anyone with information is encouraged to call (910) 343-3609.

