SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

UofSC announces COVID protocols for Williams-Brice Stadium

Williams-Brice Stadium
Williams-Brice Stadium
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The University of South Carolina Athletics Department has announced its COVID-19 protocols for Williams-Brice Stadium during the 2021 football season.

While not mandatory, UofSC is encouraging all fans to wear face coverings at Williams-Brice Stadium to provide as safe an environment as possible.

Specifically, the university wants to make fans aware of the following health precautions, as recommended by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control and the Centers for Disease Control:

  • Face coverings are strongly encouraged for all indoor and enclosed areas of the stadium unless eating or drinking. The CDC states that to maximize protection from the Delta Variant and prevent possibly spreading it to others, everyone should wear a mask indoors in public, even if you are fully vaccinated.
  • Hand sanitizers will be available throughout the stadium for use. Please frequently wash and sanitize your hands.
  • If you have COVID-19, have COVID-19 symptoms, or know you have been exposed to COVID-19 in the past two weeks, please do not enter the stadium.

UofSC has also taken additional measures to keep fans safe. These include:

  • Williams-Brice Stadium accepts only card or mobile payment at concessions and mobile tickets for entry.
  • Event staff on the field, serving food, and working in indoor/enclosed spaces at Williams-Brice Stadium will be wearing masks.

DHEC will be offering free vaccinations for fans this season at Gamecock Village, located in Gamecock Park.

For the season opener vs. Eastern Illinois on Sept. 4, the vaccination time will be from 2:30 p.m. until 6:30 pm.

”We hope that by taking these precautions at Williams-Brice Stadium, everyone who attends our games can mitigate the risks of COVD-19 and enjoy all the traditions and festivities that make Gamecock football Saturdays so great,” Athletics Director Ray Tanner said.

As COVID-19 cases in the Midlands and around the state of South Carolina fluctuate, the university could alter its plan for these protocols.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
Suspect in custody after 12-hour standoff in Lexington neighborhood, officials say
Suspect in custody after 12-hour standoff in Lexington neighborhood, officials say
President Joe Biden speaks about the bombings at the Kabul airport that killed at least 12 U.S....
SC congressman co-sponsors articles of impeachment against Biden
DHEC encourages everyone to get vaccinated as new variants spread across the U.S.
SC reports 6,697 new COVID cases, 3rd highest total since start of pandemic
Investigators say Taylor Mackincy Schiel engaged in criminal sexual conduct with a minor, as...
Richland County woman faces criminal sexual conduct with a minor charges

Latest News

Three children on ventilators with COVID-19 in SC
WIS
FIRST ALERT: Hot & humid in the Midlands this weekend; also tracking potential impacts from Ida next week
The side effects of the drug are potentially lethal, according to Dr. Hayes.
Palmetto Poison Control, SCDHEC & doctors urge you not to use Ivermectin to treat or prevent COVID-19
Columbia barbershop hosting ‘Shots at the Shop’ COVID-19 vaccination clinic