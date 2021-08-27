TROPICS: Tracking Ida and potential moisture that could push into the Midlands next week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re keeping a close eye on Ida.

WIS (WIS)

Headlines:

Ida is forecast to strengthen as the storm moves over the Gulf of Mexico.

The storm is expected to become a Category 2 hurricane before it makes landfall most likely in Louisiana Sunday.

Once the storm moves over land, it will weaken.

As the remnants track northwest of the Midlands, we might see a bit more moisture in our area for showers and storms to develop by the middle to latter part of next week.

Weather Story:

All eyes are on Ida, which is currently churning over the Caribbean Sea.

At 11 p.m. Thursday, the storm had sustained winds at 40 mph and was moving northwest at 12 mph. The pressure was at 1006 mb.

WIS (WIS)

WIS (WIS)

The storm is forecast to strengthen over the Gulf of Mexico and become a hurricane by Saturday.

In fact, Ida is expected to strengthen into a Category 2 hurricane before making landfall most likely over Louisiana by late Sunday.

WIS (WIS)

As the storm moves over land, it will weaken into early next week. However, we’ll need to pay attention to the storm’s remnants and the moisture flow from the south.

The flow pattern, in particular, will give us more moisture to work with next week. That means that we’ll have an ample amount of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico for showers and storms to develop. Any storms that develop could produce some tropical downpours, especially by Wednesday and/or Thursday.

WIS (WIS)

We’ll also need to watch out for the potential for severe thunderstorms. We’ll keep you posted.

Stay with your WIS First Alert Weather Team for further weather updates.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.