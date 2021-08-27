SkyView
Three Lexington 2 schools to move to remote learning for two weeks

(123rf)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Three schools in the Lexington Two School District have announced at they will be temporarily moving from in-person classes to remote learning for two weeks.

Cayce Elementary School will be temporarily remote from August 27 until September 8. Students are tentatively scheduled to return to campus on September 9.

Northside Middle School will be temporarily remote from August 30 until September 9. Students are tentatively scheduled to return to campus on September 10.

Pine Ridge Middle will be temporarily remote from August 30 until September 9. Students are tentatively scheduled to return to campus on September 10.

District officials say the move to temporary remote learning is in reaction to the impacts of COVID-19 on students, staff, and safe school operations, as well as the challenge of securing substitutes.

It is tied to the number of students and staff who have tested positive for the virus, as well as, the number of students and staff who are also quarantined.

There will be no athletics, clubs, activities, or events during the remote learning period. These activities will resume when students return to campus for in-person classes.

Free student meals will be available for drive-thru pickup in the traffic loop in front of Riverbank Elementary from 11 a.m until 12 p.m. on Monday, August 30, and Thursday, September 2.

Several days of weekday meals will be distributed over each of those two days. For additional questions about meals, contact food services at (803) 739-8381.

