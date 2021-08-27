SkyView
Three children on ventilators with COVID-19 in SC

By Adam Mintzer
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - There are three children on a ventilator with COVID-19 in South Carolina hospitals as of Friday, according to the SC Children’s Hospital Collaborative.

In total, there are 35 kids hospitalized with COVID in the state and eight in critical care.

“These numbers are quite significant,” MUSC Pediatrician Dr. Elizabeth Mack said. “[It’s] important to remember this is on top of usual pediatric illnesses and injuries we see, everything from pneumonia to cancer to trauma.”

Dr. Mack also said she is seeing an increase in viruses that typically spread in the winter, which was already filling up children’s hospitals across the country.

Her message to the public as three kids are using a ventilator is blunt, “one sick child is too many.”

