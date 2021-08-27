Sumter police search for two missing teens

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Police in Sumter County are searching for two missing teenagers, officials say.

According to the Sumter Police Department, Ansley Dupuis, 16, and Nevaeh Gallagher, 15, left their residence at about 1:30 a.m. Friday morning.

Dupuis is about 5 feet 1 inch tall, 140 pounds and has long blonde hair. She wears glasses and may be wearing a back brace.

Gallagher is about 5 feet 1 inch tall, 125 pounds and has medium length blonde hair.

If you see either of them, or know where they could be, you are urged to call the Sumter Police Department immediately at 803-436-2700.

