SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Myrtle Beach police cite woman after two dogs found inside hot car

A woman issued a citation after two dogs were found inside a hot car, according to a report...
A woman issued a citation after two dogs were found inside a hot car, according to a report from Myrtle Beach police.(Photo by: Josh Auzenne (custom credit) | WAFB)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 6:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A woman issued a citation after two dogs were found inside a hot car, according to a report from Myrtle Beach police.

Police were called to Best Buy on Oak Forest Lane Wednesday and discovered the dogs inside a vehicle with the windows rolled up, the report stated.

At the time, police said the temperature was 84 degrees, with a ‘feels-like’ temperature of 96 degrees.

Both dogs, who police said were pointers, were panting heavily. According to the report, one of the dogs was tied to the back seat, while the other was on the front passenger-side floor.

Police said the dogs’ owner came out of the store and turned on the air conditioning in the car.

The temperature in the front seat area was 107 degrees and the back seat area was 105 degrees, according to the report.

Police confirmed the owner, a 66-year-old woman, was issued a citation.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
Suspect in custody after 12-hour standoff in Lexington neighborhood, officials say
Suspect in custody after 12-hour standoff in Lexington neighborhood, officials say
Investigators say Taylor Mackincy Schiel engaged in criminal sexual conduct with a minor, as...
Richland County woman faces criminal sexual conduct with a minor charges
Tributes pour in for Dutch Fork football player who died after practice
‘He always wanted to make other people better’: Tributes pour in for Dutch Fork football player who died after practice
DHEC encourages everyone to get vaccinated as new variants spread across the U.S.
SC reports 4,245 new COVID-19 cases, 56 deaths Thursday

Latest News

Officials say deputies were able to locate both the vehicle and the suspect.
Woman pulled from car, daughter jumps to safety during carjacking in SC, police say
Michael Lee Wilkerson
Fiancé charged in death of SC woman reported missing in March 2020
Ansley Dupuis and Nevaeh Gallagher
Sumter police search for two missing teens
wis
First Alert Forecast: Heat and humidity for the weekend as we track Ida in the tropics