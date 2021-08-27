Lexington Co. Coroner identifies man killed in two-vehicle collision

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was killed in a two-vehicle collision.

The collision occurred at approximately 5:30 a.m. on Hwy 6 near Mimosa Drive in Gaston.

Officials say 39-year-old Christopher Ledbetter was operating a dirt bike with no lights when he failed to yield right-of-way and was struck by a truck traveling east on Hwy 6.

Ledbetter was transported from the scene to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The driver of the truck was treated at the scene and later released.

Highway Patrol is investigating.

