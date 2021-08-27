SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Furry Friend Friday - Chadwick

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 7:06 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Meet Chadwick! Chadwick is a 14 year-old poodle mix that is ready to be adopted!

Don’t let his age fool you. This quirky boy has lots of personality and energy. Chadwick’s foster mom says he loves to do zoomies and run in circles around the yard! His cute little ears flap up and down when he runs!

He is such a happy, easy-going little guy and very entertaining. One of his favorite things to do is eat! He also loves chew bones and treats of any kind.

Chadwick is somewhat of an independent guy. He prefers to do his own thing, rather than sit in someone’s lap. When he’s not outside hopping around, he is usually inside sleeping. Because he is mostly deaf, he sleeps like a stone!

Due to his age, Chadwick does have some trouble hearing and seeing, but he gets around just fine. He doesn’t bump into things and even walks great on a leash. He does have some arthritis, so a home with no stairs would be ideal.

He has done exceptionally well in his foster home with the other dogs and cats and tends to just ignore them. Chadwick is also potty and crate trained. Keep in mind that he will require some grooming upkeep, especially around his eyes to help him see.

Chadwick’s adoption will come with Pawmetto Lifeline’s Senior Pet Package which includes: Two Wellness visits a year for life; Free core vaccines annually (DHPP, Rabies and bordetella) for life; Free heartworm test annually; Free Senior Panel Blood Draw annually for life; and Prescription medication at 10% over cost for life (excludes heartworm and flea prevention). All of these free services are only valid at Pawmetto Lifeline.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
Suspect in custody after 12-hour standoff in Lexington neighborhood, officials say
Suspect in custody after 12-hour standoff in Lexington neighborhood, officials say
Tributes pour in for Dutch Fork football player who died after practice
‘He always wanted to make other people better’: Tributes pour in for Dutch Fork football player who died after practice
Investigators say Taylor Mackincy Schiel engaged in criminal sexual conduct with a minor, as...
Richland County woman faces criminal sexual conduct with a minor charges
DHEC encourages everyone to get vaccinated as new variants spread across the U.S.
SC reports 4,245 new COVID-19 cases, 56 deaths Thursday

Latest News

Furry Friend Friday: Chadwick
Furry Friend Friday: Chadwick
More than 100,000 masks donated to Richland One students in first two weeks of school
More than 100,000 masks donated to Richland One students in first two weeks of school
Tributes pour in for Dutch Fork football player who died after practice
‘He always wanted to make other people better’: Tributes pour in for Dutch Fork football player who died after practice
Millennial interabled couple begins 70-year-old farmhouse accessibility renovation
Millennial interabled couple begins 70-year-old farmhouse accessibility renovation