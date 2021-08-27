Furry Friend Friday - Chadwick

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Meet Chadwick! Chadwick is a 14 year-old poodle mix that is ready to be adopted!

Don’t let his age fool you. This quirky boy has lots of personality and energy. Chadwick’s foster mom says he loves to do zoomies and run in circles around the yard! His cute little ears flap up and down when he runs!

He is such a happy, easy-going little guy and very entertaining. One of his favorite things to do is eat! He also loves chew bones and treats of any kind.

Chadwick is somewhat of an independent guy. He prefers to do his own thing, rather than sit in someone’s lap. When he’s not outside hopping around, he is usually inside sleeping. Because he is mostly deaf, he sleeps like a stone!

Due to his age, Chadwick does have some trouble hearing and seeing, but he gets around just fine. He doesn’t bump into things and even walks great on a leash. He does have some arthritis, so a home with no stairs would be ideal.

He has done exceptionally well in his foster home with the other dogs and cats and tends to just ignore them. Chadwick is also potty and crate trained. Keep in mind that he will require some grooming upkeep, especially around his eyes to help him see.

Chadwick’s adoption will come with Pawmetto Lifeline’s Senior Pet Package which includes: Two Wellness visits a year for life; Free core vaccines annually (DHPP, Rabies and bordetella) for life; Free heartworm test annually; Free Senior Panel Blood Draw annually for life; and Prescription medication at 10% over cost for life (excludes heartworm and flea prevention). All of these free services are only valid at Pawmetto Lifeline.

