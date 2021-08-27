Former South Carolinian man heartbroken for the Afghan people he once helped

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A former South Carolinian is in the United States this week, but his heart is with the people of Afghanistan. Al Goff is the president and CEO of Unto, the humanitarian arm of the faith-based charity, CRU. He’s been going back and forth to that region of our world since 2002 helping the Afghan people.

Goff joined me by phone on WIS TV Midday from Dallas after the gut-wrenching news came yesterday of the tumultuous situation in a country he has poured so much into over the years. At the latest count, 113 Afghans have been killed, in addition to our 13 U.S. military members who have lost their lives.

Goff knows firsthand what it is to lose people to the Taliban. In 2014, one of his offices was attacked and several of his workers, and even some of their children, were murdered. Goff had to shut down that organization and start a new one to protect those in Afghanistan working with him.

Over the years, Goff has been with a number of NGO’s (non-governmental organizations) that have gone into Afghanistan over the past decades. In addition to providing humanitarian aid, his groups have helped educate the children of Afghanistan.

Goff says there are ways we can help even though we’re half a world away. He says if our communities take in Afghan refugees, be open to aiding them in any way needed. Also, financial aid is greatly needed as many Afghans are expected to flee to neighboring countries as refugees. Donations can be made at https://unto.com/survival.

