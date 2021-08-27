FIRST ALERT: Hot & humid in the Midlands this weekend; also tracking potential impacts from Ida next week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking more heat and humidity in the Midlands for your weekend. Also, we’re watching Ida closely and its potential impacts on the Midlands next week.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Tonight, we’ll see partly cloudy skies. A stray shower/storm is possible early (10-20% chance). Most areas will be dry. Some patchy fog is possible overnight. Low temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s.

· Get ready for more hot, humid weather for your weekend.

· High temperatures will be in the low to mid 90s this weekend. The humidity will make it feel like the triple digits in several communities on both Saturday and Sunday.

· Not as much rain is in your forecast this weekend. In fact, we’re expecting a mix of sun and clouds Saturday and Sunday.

· A little more moisture could track into our area by the middle to end of next week from our south, supporting a few more showers and storms. Some of that moisture will likely be coming from Ida in the tropics.

· Wednesday is an Alert Day. Some of Ida’s energy and a flow of moisture from the south could support showers and storms in the Midlands. Some localized flooding could occur. Some of the rain could linger into Thursday.

First Alert Weather Story:

As we move through your Friday night, we’ll see partly cloudy skies in the Midlands. A stray shower or storm is possible early. Rain chances are around 20% or less. Low temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s. Some patchy fog is possible overnight.

Get ready for even more hot, humid weather for your weekend.

On Saturday, we’ll see high temperatures in the low to mid 90s. While a stray shower is possible, most areas will be dry under a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 90s.

By Sunday, we’re expecting partly cloudy skies. It will be hot and humid. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s.

We’re expecting mainly dry weather on Monday. Highs will be in the mid 90s.

By Tuesday, a few late day showers and storms could move into the area. Rain chances are around 30%. Highs will be in the low 90s.

Later next week, we’ll likely see a bit more moisture moving into the area, which could produce a few more showers and storms. Some of that moisture will be coming from the tropics as Ida weakens over land and spreads some of its remnant and energy toward South Carolina.

For that reason, Wednesday is an Alert Day. The highest rain chances seem to move in by Wednesday. However, some of that rain could extend into Thursday.

Rain chances are around 50% Wednesday. Scattered showers and storms will be possible. Let’s watch out for some localized flooding as well. By Thursday, rain chances are around 30% for now. We’ll watch the forecast.

In the meantime, Ida poses a big threat to the northern Gulf Coast this weekend. This storm is expected to become a catastrophic hurricane as it makes landfall over Louisiana Sunday evening and Sunday night. Parts of Louisiana are expecting a lot of rain, flooding and storm surge. Once the storm moves over land, it will weaken but spread its moisture and energy through the southeast U.S.

We’re also watching two more tropical waves in the tropics - Invest 97-L and Invest 98-L. Both systems are in the Atlantic Ocean and do not pose a big threat to the U.S. at this time.

If you’re keeping track of the Atlantic Hurricane Season, the next names on the Atlantic Hurricane List are Julian, and Kate.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Stray Shower Early (10-20%). Patchy fog is possible overnight. Low temperatures in the low 70s.

Saturday: Partly Cloudy. Stray Shower Possible. Highs in the lower 90s.

Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Hot & Humid. Highs in the lower 90s.

Monday: Partly Cloudy. Hot & Humid. Highs in the low to mid 90s.

Tuesday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Chance of PM Showers/Storms (30%). Highs in the lower 90s.

Alert Day Wednesday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers/Storms (50%). Some locally heavy downpours are possible. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Thursday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers/Storms (30%). Highs in the mid 80s.

Friday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers/Storms (30%). Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

