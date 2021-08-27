SkyView
Fiancé charged in death of SC woman reported missing in March 2020

Michael Lee Wilkerson
Michael Lee Wilkerson(Gwinnett County Jail)
By WYFF Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 7:56 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WYFF/WIS) - The fiancé of a Greenville woman reported missing in March 2020 has been charged with her death, according Greenville police.

On March 16, 2020, the family of Brittany Michelle Davis contacted the Greenville Police Department to report her missing.

Police said they learned Davis had been living on McDaniel Avenue with her fiancé, Michael Lee Wilkerson when she disappeared.

Detectives said they found evidence suggesting that Davis was dead and likely a victim of foul play.

Police said that in April 2021, human remains were found in a wooded area in northeast Georgia and DNA testing has confirmed that they belong to Davis.

While it is believed that Davis died on or about Feb. 12, 2020, the cause of death has not been determined, police said.

Based on evidence obtained during the investigation, detectives had probable cause to charge Wilkerson with the murder of Davis, police said.

On Tuesday, with the assistance of the US Marshal’s Task Force, the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office and the Gwinnett County Police Department, Wilkerson was taken into custody during a traffic stop in Buford, Georgia.

He is currently at the Gwinnett County jail and is awaiting extradition back to Greenville.

