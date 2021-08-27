Emergency mask mandate back in effect in Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - People in Orangeburg will be required to wear face coverings in many parts of the city for the next two months.

The Orangeburg City Council voted Tuesday to reinstate a citywide mask mandate for 60 days.

The emergency ordinance approved by council members requires face coverings be worn by customers and staff in restaurants and retail establishments, including stores, pharmacies, and laundromats. It also mandates that people mask up at both indoor and outdoor gatherings, which include, but are not limited to, concerts, parades, festivals, and even indoor parties at private residences.

Normal operations at schools and religious services are excluded from the requirement, as are people with medical or behavioral conditions that prevent them from wearing masks, children under the age of 2, and people in private, individual offices.

Sammie Gordon Sr., the owner of Gordon’s Shoes and Tax Service in Orangeburg, said he was requiring masks in his business before the ordinance was put back in effect.

Gordon keeps a box of disposable masks in the store if people don’t wear one because he said he will not serve them otherwise.

“We’re trying to stop this thing, and we’ve got the best scientists, best people in the world working on this thing, and if we follow the instructions, we can handle it,” Gordon said.

People who violate the ordinance by not wearing their masks can be fined $25, while business owners can face $100 fines if their employees aren’t masked.

The ordinance also stipulates businesses that repeatedly violate the mask mandate could have their permits or licenses suspended or revoked.

Landlords and the hosts of parties or gatherings that violate the ordinance can face fines as well, as can people in attendance who are not masked up or social distancing.

Lavern Witherspoon, a customer of Gordon’s, said he has been wearing a mask whenever he leaves his home for the duration of the pandemic, but he said it does make him feel more comfortable knowing that others will be wearing theirs as well.

“When you wear a mask, you think about more than just yourself because we don’t know who’s carrying it and where it comes from and where it’s hiding out,” Witherspoon said. “But if we wear a mask, and I wear two since March of last year, and certain places I go, I’ll put a third one on.”

Gov. Henry McMaster signed an executive order in May that prohibited local governments from using emergency declarations to install mask mandates.

Orangeburg’s latest emergency mask ordinance said the city council not just has the power but also the duty to protect its citizens, as outlined in the South Carolina Constitution.

