The easy weeknight meal you didn’t know you needed

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’ve all been there.

You get home from work, the kids are yelling, the house is a mess and you just need dinner to happen quickly, efficiently, and with very little effort.

Enter: this perfectly easy Tomato Basil Soup. We got you.

Rosewood Market owner, Bryan Tayara, stopped by the WIS studio to dish all his secrets. He whipped this one up for us in no time!

Here’s the recipe:

Tomato-Basil Soup : Serves 4-6

Ingredients:

2lbs Ripe tomatoes, diced

2 onions, sliced

6 garlic cloves, chopped

1 bunch fresh basil

Olive Oil

Salt black pepper

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.