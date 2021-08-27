Deputies seek 2 in connection with attempted murder case in Richland County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Investigators with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department are looking to identify two people they say are wanted in connection with a shooting at an area hotel.

According to deputies, the shooting happened on June 4 at the Days Inn on Bush River Road just after 1 a.m.

Officials say the male suspect exchanged words with a man in the hallway before firing gunshots at him. According to deputies, the victim was shot in the lower body.

Deputies say the male suspect then left the scene on foot.

Anyone who recognizes the man or woman in this video is urged to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at crimesc.com. Tipsters may remain anonymous.

