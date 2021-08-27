SkyView
Deputies seek 2 in connection with attempted murder case in Richland County

Deputies say incident happened at the Bush River Road Days Inn on June 4 just after 1:00 a.m.
Deputies say incident happened at the Bush River Road Days Inn on June 4 just after 1:00 a.m.(RCSD)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 2:03 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Investigators with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department are looking to identify two people they say are wanted in connection with a shooting at an area hotel.

According to deputies, the shooting happened on June 4 at the Days Inn on Bush River Road just after 1 a.m.

Officials say the male suspect exchanged words with a man in the hallway before firing gunshots at him. According to deputies, the victim was shot in the lower body.

Deputies say the male suspect then left the scene on foot.

Anyone who recognizes the man or woman in this video is urged to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at crimesc.com. Tipsters may remain anonymous.

