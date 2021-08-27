SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Columbia barbershop hosting ‘Shots at the Shop’ COVID-19 vaccination clinic

(WALB)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Regal Lounge Men’s Barbershop & Spa has announced it will be hosting a “Shots at the Shop” vaccination clinic.

Anyone 12 and older can stop by the business on Aug. 30 to receive their first or second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

The clinic will be open from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Those ages 12-15 will need parental consent before receiving their shots. Consent forms will be available on-site.

My Pharmacy will be administering the vaccine.

“We hope anyone who still needs vaccinating, or who hasn’t received their second Pfizer shot, takes advantage of this great opportunity,” Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC Public Health Director said. “We appreciate the support of small businesses like Regal Lounge that open their doors to the community to support vaccinations, as well as their efforts to promote important information about these lifesaving vaccines.”

The “Shots at the Shop” initiative focuses on engaging Black-owned barbershops and beauty salons across the country to support local vaccine education and outreach efforts.

This is the first official “Shots at the Shop” vaccination clinic in South Carolina. Fifteen other shops in the state have applied to the national program and will be holding clinics soon.

Any barbershop or salon interested in applying to participate can register here.

For more information, scdhec.gov/COVID19. 

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
Suspect in custody after 12-hour standoff in Lexington neighborhood, officials say
Suspect in custody after 12-hour standoff in Lexington neighborhood, officials say
President Joe Biden speaks about the bombings at the Kabul airport that killed at least 12 U.S....
SC congressman co-sponsors articles of impeachment against Biden
DHEC encourages everyone to get vaccinated as new variants spread across the U.S.
SC reports 6,697 new COVID cases, 3rd highest total since start of pandemic
Investigators say Taylor Mackincy Schiel engaged in criminal sexual conduct with a minor, as...
Richland County woman faces criminal sexual conduct with a minor charges

Latest News

Williams-Brice Stadium
UofSC announces COVID protocols for Williams-Brice Stadium
Three children on ventilators with COVID-19 in SC
WIS
FIRST ALERT: Hot & humid in the Midlands this weekend; also tracking potential impacts from Ida next week
The side effects of the drug are potentially lethal, according to Dr. Hayes.
Palmetto Poison Control, SCDHEC & doctors urge you not to use Ivermectin to treat or prevent COVID-19