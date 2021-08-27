Columbia barbershop hosting ‘Shots at the Shop’ COVID-19 vaccination clinic

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Regal Lounge Men’s Barbershop & Spa has announced it will be hosting a “Shots at the Shop” vaccination clinic.

Anyone 12 and older can stop by the business on Aug. 30 to receive their first or second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

The clinic will be open from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Those ages 12-15 will need parental consent before receiving their shots. Consent forms will be available on-site.

My Pharmacy will be administering the vaccine.

“We hope anyone who still needs vaccinating, or who hasn’t received their second Pfizer shot, takes advantage of this great opportunity,” Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC Public Health Director said. “We appreciate the support of small businesses like Regal Lounge that open their doors to the community to support vaccinations, as well as their efforts to promote important information about these lifesaving vaccines.”

The “Shots at the Shop” initiative focuses on engaging Black-owned barbershops and beauty salons across the country to support local vaccine education and outreach efforts.

This is the first official “Shots at the Shop” vaccination clinic in South Carolina. Fifteen other shops in the state have applied to the national program and will be holding clinics soon.

Any barbershop or salon interested in applying to participate can register here.

For more information, scdhec.gov/COVID19.

