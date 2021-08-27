SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Colleton County School District to go virtual-only starting Monday

The Colleton County School District announced it would switch to virtual learning for two weeks...
The Colleton County School District announced it would switch to virtual learning for two weeks beginning Monday.(Live 5/File)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - The Colleton County School District will temporarily move to virtual learning for two weeks because of the continued spread of COVID-19.

The transition will take effect Monday, according to district spokesman Sean Gruber.

It will continue through at least Sept. 10.

Gruber said the district made the decision based on the “continued spread of the contagious COVID-19 Delta variant,” the continuous increase in the number of the district’s quarantined staff and students, and “COVID-19′s impact on our available pool of school bus drivers and substitutes.”

The district estimates the return to in-person learning will happen on Sept. 13.

District officials will reassess the impact of COVID-19 on students and staff on Sept. 10 and determine if an extension of the remote learning period will be necessary, he said.

The district will provide distance learning opportunities and breakfast and lunch opportunities during the closure. Students will be able to use district-issued Chromebooks. Students who do not have a district-issued laptop and needs one should contact their school.

Students without access to internet will be provided with E-Learning packets.

“Students will be expected to complete all assignments at home,” Gruber said. “All athletic activities and afterschool programs will be canceled during the E-Learning/Virtual Learning period.”

Schools will provide meals for pick-up at students’ schools from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday. Then beginning on Sept. 1 and Sept. 3, meal deliveries will begin according to regular bus routes, he said.

Car riders will be able to pick up meals at their child’s school from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sept. 1 and Sept. 3.

Schools and buses will be comprehensively disinfected during this closure period, the district said.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
Suspect in custody after 12-hour standoff in Lexington neighborhood, officials say
Suspect in custody after 12-hour standoff in Lexington neighborhood, officials say
Investigators say Taylor Mackincy Schiel engaged in criminal sexual conduct with a minor, as...
Richland County woman faces criminal sexual conduct with a minor charges
President Joe Biden speaks about the bombings at the Kabul airport that killed at least 12 U.S....
SC congressman co-sponsors articles of impeachment against Biden
DHEC encourages everyone to get vaccinated as new variants spread across the U.S.
SC reports 4,245 new COVID-19 cases, 56 deaths Thursday

Latest News

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
North Carolina records second consecutive day of 8,000+ new COVID-19 cases
Deputies say incident happened at the Bush River Road Days Inn on June 4 just after 1:00 a.m.
Deputies seek 2 in connection with attempted murder case in Richland County
X’Zavier Sharif Davis, 26. (Source: Newberry County Detention Center)
Newberry man found guilty of shooting, killing 7-year-old
SC reports 6,697 new COVID cases, 3rd highest total since start of pandemic
SC reports 6,697 new COVID cases, 3rd highest total since start of pandemic