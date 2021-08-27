Centerville Elementary School moves all students to e-learning temporarily

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County School District One has announced that Centerville Elementary School will be temporarily shifting all students from face-to-face instruction to e-learning.

This will take place from the week of August 30 to September 3.

Students are tentatively scheduled to come back to school and resume face-to-face instruction on Tuesday, September 7.

School-related clubs, activities, and/or events for that week have been canceled.

District leaders say this decision is based on the school’s percentage of students and staff who are positive, as well, as the percentage of students and staff who are also quarantined.

As of Friday morning, more than 41% of CES students were absent from school because they are either COVID-19 positive, showing symptoms, or in quarantine because of close contact with a positive person.

15% of CES staff were also absent from school because they are either COVID-19 positive, showing symptoms, quarantined, or caring for an excluded child.

Teachers will reach out to parents and/or guardians with information about learning for next week by Monday morning.

During this e-learning period, students are expected to participate in e-learning activities and complete work given to them by their teachers.

Families can pick up no-cost student meals on Monday, August 30, and Wednesday, September 1, from 12 p.m. until 1 p.m. at the CES bus loop.

This is the second Lexington school to return to virtual learning.

