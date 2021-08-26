SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

WATCH: Suspect leads police on high-speed chase in stolen Amazon van

By WBZ Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WELLESLEY, Mass. (WBZ) - Police in Massachusetts say a man stole an Amazon delivery van on Wednesday and led authorities on a high-speed chase.

The chase wove its way through several towns, and was caught on camera by a home security system at one point as the van sped through a neighborhood.

The driver even used the stolen van to ram a police cruiser along the way.

State police troopers later deployed tire deflation devices and the chase ended at about 7:20 p.m.

Police arrested 23-year-old Cameron Mignon. He is charged with negligent operation of a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of a property damage crash and failure to stop for police.

State police say he will likely face more charges.

Copyright 2021 WBZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jack Alkhatib
Dutch Fork football game canceled following death of player who collapsed at practice
Dutch Fork student dies after collapsing during football practice
The U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed the death sentence for Dylann Roof in the...
Court upholds death sentence for Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof
29-year-old Danielle Wade was found in the Four Oaks Apartments on Oboe Drive on Aug. 18 with...
Infant survives for days on top of dead mother’s body by gnawing on hand, grandmother says
Officials say the incident happened on Aug. 1 in the parking lot of 224 O’Neil Court.
Man faces 7 counts of attempted murder after shooting in Columbia parking lot, officials say

Latest News

FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
US official: Several US Marines killed in Afghanistan blast, other US military wounded
Next time you reserve a table at your favorite restaurant, you may have to provide proof of...
OpenTable helps restaurants verify customers’ vaccination status
After enduring the past year and a half, several of us are looking for ways to relax.
Does the past year make you want to smash something? SC Riot Room has you covered
FILE - In this Feb. 23, 2014 file photo, South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg speaks...
South Dakota AG gets fines, no jail time in pedestrian death
Authorities say two people were killed and another was injured in a shooting near the county...
Mayor: 2 dead, 1 hurt in shooting near Illinois courthouse