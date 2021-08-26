SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

SC education dept. to enforce mask mandate on school buses

The agency says school districts must be in compliance with the order by Monday.
The agency says school districts must be in compliance with the order by Monday.(Live 5)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 9:31 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Education announced Thursday morning it will again enforce a mask mandate on school buses.

The agency says school districts must be in compliance with the order by Monday.

“It has become apparent based on COVID-19 data being reported by schools along with increasing levels of the highly transmissible Delta variant in local communities, that more protective measures are needed to lower the risk of virus transmission and keep our schools open and operating as safely as possible,” the department said in a letter to school district superintendents and transportation directors.

The agency said it would equip all state-owned school buses with an adequate supply of face coverings that meet CDC order requirements.

“If a student boards a bus without a face covering, bus drivers should offer the student a face covering,” the letter states. “However, no student should be denied transportation for failing to adhere to the CDC Order.”

The agency initially announced in July it would no longer enforce the CDC’s Jan. 29 order requiring the use of face coverings by people on public transportation, which included school buses. It gave school district’s the option to enforce the mandate on their own if they wished to do so.

But it announced Thursday morning the decision to again enforce the order “in an effort to mitigate virus transmission and keep our schools open and operating as safely as possible.”

Parents can email complaints and concerns to: info@ed.sc.gov

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Jack Alkhatib
Dutch Fork football game canceled following death of player who collapsed at practice
Dutch Fork student dies after collapsing during football practice
The U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed the death sentence for Dylann Roof in the...
Court upholds death sentence for Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof
29-year-old Danielle Wade was found in the Four Oaks Apartments on Oboe Drive on Aug. 18 with...
Infant survives for days on top of dead mother’s body by gnawing on hand, grandmother says
Officials say the incident happened on Aug. 1 in the parking lot of 224 O’Neil Court.
Man faces 7 counts of attempted murder after shooting in Columbia parking lot, officials say

Latest News

WIS
First Alert Forecast: Heat and humidity sticks around, few storms Friday
Prisma Health manager of media relations said in a release Wednesday evening the Zoom briefing...
All major Upstate hospitals plan joint news conference on ‘concerning’ COVID-19 situation
Former Lexington County deputy charged with arson, officials say
Former Lexington County deputy charged with arson, officials say
Local business, UofSC fraternity to donate 31,000 masks to R1
Local business, UofSC fraternity to donate 31,000 masks to R1