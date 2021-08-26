Road closed in Lexington after subject barricades in shed, officials say

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Officials say a road is closed in Lexington County after an incident involving a subject barricaded inside of a backyard shed.

According to police, the incident is on Robert Street, between North Church Street and Cladius Street.

Officials with the Lexington Police Department say to avoid the area until the incident is over.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

