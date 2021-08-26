Richland County woman faces criminal sexual conduct with a minor charges

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Richland County woman is facing multiple charges after being arrested in connection to the sexual abuse and exploitation of a minor, officials say.

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson says Taylor Mackincy Schiel, 19, of Blythewood, SC, was arrested Wednesday, August 25.

Investigators say they received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children which led them to Schiel. Investigators say Schiel engaged in criminal sexual conduct with a minor, as well as produced and distributed sexually explicit images of a minor.

She is charged with two counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor of the first degree (a felony punishable by a minimum of 25 years on each count), two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor of the first degree (a felony offense punishable by up to 20 years imprisonment on each count), and two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor of the second degree (a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count).

Her case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.

