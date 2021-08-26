SkyView
Orangeburg County sheriff warns of phone scam

(Photo source; Mike Mohundro, KFVS)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (The T&D) - Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced that a scam has surfaced using a legitimate officer’s name to con victims out of money.

“This was brought to our attention only a short while ago,” Ravenell said in a release. “It threatens a person with jail time if money is not paid to the scammer.”

Scammers are using the name of a genuine Orangeburg County deputy in this extortion attempt, the release said.

The potential victim will receive a phone call supposedly from the deputy, who claims there is a federal warrant out for their arrest.

However, the victim can make the warrant “go away” if they pay a substantial amount of money to the caller.

Ravenell said the victim is even given a genuine phone number to use to confirm the officer works for the sheriff’s office.

In the latest scam, the name of Lt. James Shumpert is being used, the release said.

“There is no amount of money in the world that can make a local, state, or federal warrant just disappear,” Ravenell said. “Please, please tell your friends, relatives – anyone you see that this is not real and no money is exchanged for the expungement of a warrant. And it’s not done over a phone.”

If anyone has received such a call, contact the sheriff’s office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Copyright 2021 The T&D. All rights reserved.

