Memorial service announced for Dutch Fork football player

The service will be held at 7:30 p.m. on the football field and will last around 30 minutes.
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - Dutch Fork High School will host a memorial service honoring senior Jack Alkhatib on Friday.

The service will be held at 7:30 p.m. on the football field and will last around 30 minutes.

The public is invited and will have the opportunity to gather on the field for reflection and a balloon release.

Parking will be available in the student parking lot in front of the stadium.

Due to the current high community spread of COVID-19, masks and social distancing are strongly encouraged at this event.

