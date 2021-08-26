Memorial service announced for Dutch Fork football player
IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - Dutch Fork High School will host a memorial service honoring senior Jack Alkhatib on Friday.
The service will be held at 7:30 p.m. on the football field and will last around 30 minutes.
The public is invited and will have the opportunity to gather on the field for reflection and a balloon release.
Parking will be available in the student parking lot in front of the stadium.
Due to the current high community spread of COVID-19, masks and social distancing are strongly encouraged at this event.
