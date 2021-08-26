Memorial service announced for Dutch Fork football player

IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - Dutch Fork High School will host a memorial service honoring senior Jack Alkhatib on Friday.

The service will be held at 7:30 p.m. on the football field and will last around 30 minutes.

The public is invited and will have the opportunity to gather on the field for reflection and a balloon release.

Parking will be available in the student parking lot in front of the stadium.

Due to the current high community spread of COVID-19, masks and social distancing are strongly encouraged at this event.

RELATED:

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.