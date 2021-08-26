Local business, UofSC fraternity to donate 31,000 masks to R1

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A big donation of masks is set to arrive in the Midlands Thursday.

It’s all part of a partnership between a local business and a University of South Carolina fraternity.

31,000 masks are being given to Richland One School District. Rhino Medical Supply joining with The Zeta Epsilon Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity to make the donation.

“The goal is to be able to provide a student with a box of 50 masks,” said Rhino Medical Supply CEO Lance Brown.

With a temporary law in the state budget, preventing South Carolina schools from using state funds to require that students or staff wear a mask in school, the Richland One District is grateful for any help.

READ | Here are the temporary SC laws related to COVID-19, schools, masks and vaccines

“The proviso spoke to not using state funds if you will, and certainly this is another example of where we do not have to use funds to keep students safe and put those mitigating strategies in place,” said Superintendent Dr. Craig Witherspoon. “So we are very excited and appreciative of those efforts.”

This isn’t the first donation Rhino Medical Supply has made, the company has donated nearly 400,000 masks since its start back in 2020.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.