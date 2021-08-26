First Alert Forecast: Heat and humidity sticks around, few storms Friday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Highs are in the low 90s and it will feel like around 100 this afternoon!

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Low 90s today with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies.

· 30% chance of rain and storms Friday afternoon with high humidity and highs in the upper 80s.

· Just a 20% chance of some showers and storms Saturday afternoon, and Sunday looks drier.

· More moisture is possible by the middle to the end of next week. We will keep our eyes on it!

· We’re also tracking activity in the tropics.

First Alert Weather Story:

High pressure will keep us warm with highs in the low 90s. The heat index will feel like around 100 this afternoon so please hydrate and make sure you stay cool this afternoon! Skies are partly cloudy.

A small upper level low to our south in Florida will bring a bit more moisture to the region Friday. This brings a 30% chance of showers and storms, mainly south of Columbia, to the region. Morning lows are in the low 70s and highs reach the upper 80s.

There’s a 20% chance of showers and storms by Saturday afternoon with just enough heat and humidity to warrant the afternoon chance. Highs are in the low 90s and lows are in the low 70s.

High pressure dominates our weather Sunday with highs reaching the low 90s and partly cloudy skies.

Monday we cannot rule out a 20% chance of showers and storms for the afternoon with highs reaching the low 90s.

We could see some moisture from the tropical system headed toward the Gulf states by mid to late week. Right now it’s just a 30% chance of rain and thunder Wednesday and Thursday.

We’re also keeping an eye on the tropics.

We’re watching a few tropical waves in the tropics, including Invest 97-L, and Invest 98-L. Both systems are in the Atlantic Ocean and do not pose a big threat to the U.S. at this time.

We’re also watching another tropical wave in the Caribbean Sea that has an 90% chance of development in the next 5 days as it drifts toward Central America. It’s called Invest 99-L. The system could pose a threat to the northern Gulf Coast by early next week.

The next names on the Atlantic Hurricane List are Ida, Julian, and Kate.

Today: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Friday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Showers/Storms (30%). Highs in the upper 80s.

Saturday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers/Storms (20%). Highs near 90.

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the low 90s.

Monday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers/Storms (20%). Highs in the lower 90s.

Tuesday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers/Storms (20%). Highs in the lower 90s.

Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. Scattered Showers/Storms (30%). Highs in the lower 90s

