First Alert Forecast: Hot & humid through your weekend; also tracking Ida in the tropics

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking more heat and humidity in the Midlands over the next few days.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Tonight, we’ll see partly cloudy skies. A stray shower/storm is possible early (10-20% chance). Most areas will be dry. Low temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s.

· More typical summertime weather is in the Midlands for the next few days, with the heat, humidity and the chance for storms.

· A few isolated showers and storms are possible Friday afternoon. Rain chances are around 20-30%. Highs will be in the lower 90s.

· Not as much rain is in your forecast this weekend. Right now, rain chances are around 20% Saturday. We’ll see mostly sunny skies Sunday. Highs will be in the low 90s.

· A little more moisture might track into our area by the middle to end of next week from our south, supporting a few more showers and storms. Some of that moisture will be coming from the tropics.

· We’re also keeping a close eye on Ida in the tropics.

First Alert Weather Story:

As we move through your Thursday night, we’ll see partly cloudy skies in the Midlands. A stray shower or storm is possible early. Rain chances are around 20% or less. Low temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s.

Typical summertime weather is in store for the next few days, even for your weekend.

A few isolated showers and storms are possible Friday afternoon and evening. Rain chances are around 20-30%. Otherwise, we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds. It will be hot and humid. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s.

This weekend, we’re not expecting as much rain in the Midlands.

For now, we’ll see a 20% chance of a shower or storm Saturday. High temperatures will be in the low 90s.

By Sunday, we’re expecting mostly sunny skies. It will be hot and humid. Highs will be in the lower 90s.

Later next week, we’ll likely see a bit more moisture moving into the area, which could produce a few more showers and storms. Some of that moisture will be coming from the tropics as Ida weakens over land and spreads some of its moisture toward South Carolina. The highest rain chances seem to move in by Wednesday and/or Thursday of next week.

We’re watching a few tropical waves in the tropics, including Invest 97-L, and Invest 98-L. Both systems are in the Atlantic Ocean and do not pose a big threat to the U.S. at this time.

However, Ida is of most concern in the tropics. The storm poses a big threat to the northern Gulf Coast by the weekend.

The tropical storm is expected to strengthen over the Gulf of Mexico. In fact, it will likely become a Category 2 hurricane, making landfall in Louisiana by Sunday afternoon or evening.

We’ll need to watch this system closely because as the storm moves over land and weakens, some of its remnant moisture will likely track toward the Carolinas. That means, we could see a few more storms in our forecast next week. Stay tuned.

Also, if you’re keeping track of the Atlantic Hurricane Season, the next names on the Atlantic Hurricane List are Julian, and Kate.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Stray Shower Early (10-20%). Low temperatures in the low to mid 70s.

Friday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Showers/Storms (20-30%). Highs in the lower 90s.

Saturday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers/Storms (20%). Highs in the low 90s.

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. Hot & Humid. Highs in the low 90s.

Monday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers/Storms (20%). Highs in the low to mid 90s.

Tuesday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Showers/Storms (30%). Highs in the lower 90s.

Wednesday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers/Storms (40%). Highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Thursday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers/Storms (30%). Highs in the mid 80s.

