SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Firefighter adopts emotional support pig for stationhouse

Penny has become somewhat of a local celebrity, as many people stop by to snap pictures with...
Penny has become somewhat of a local celebrity, as many people stop by to snap pictures with the cutie and feed her snacks.(CNN Newsource)
By Katie Lusso
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK, NY (NEWS 12) – Move over Dalmatians, a little baby pig is taking the spotlight at a firehouse in Brooklyn.

Penny the fire pig is three months old and was adopted by FDNY firefighter Darren Harris.

Penny spends much of her time hanging with her dad and the other firefighters at Engine 239 in Park Slope.

She’s become somewhat of a local celebrity, as many people stop by to snap pictures with the cutie and feed her snacks.

Harris says Penny will likely be about 50 lbs. when she’s fully grown.

Her dad and the other firefighters have changed up their diets and are no longer eating pork around the firehouse.

Copyright 2021 News 12 via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jack Alkhatib
Dutch Fork football game canceled following death of player who collapsed at practice
Dutch Fork student dies after collapsing during football practice
The U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed the death sentence for Dylann Roof in the...
Court upholds death sentence for Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof
29-year-old Danielle Wade was found in the Four Oaks Apartments on Oboe Drive on Aug. 18 with...
Infant survives for days on top of dead mother’s body by gnawing on hand, grandmother says
Officials say the incident happened on Aug. 1 in the parking lot of 224 O’Neil Court.
Man faces 7 counts of attempted murder after shooting in Columbia parking lot, officials say

Latest News

Police in Massachusetts say a man stole an Amazon delivery van on Wednesday and led police on a...
Suspect leads police on high-speed chase in stolen Amazon van
A baby born on an Afghanistan evacuation flight has been named "Reach" after the aircraft's...
Parents name baby born on Afghan evacuation flight after plane
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, supporters loyal to then-President Donald Trump try to...
Capitol Police officers sue Trump, allies over insurrection
FILE - In this Feb. 23, 2014 file photo, South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg speaks...
South Dakota AG gets fines, no jail time in pedestrian death