Cayce Elementary School to move to remote learning for two weeks

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington School District Two has announced that Cayce Elementary School will move temporarily from in-person classes to remote learning for two weeks.

This move is expected to begin on Friday, August 27.

Students are tentatively scheduled to resume in-person classes on the campus on Thursday, September 9.

District officials say the move to temporary remote learning is in reaction to the impacts of COVID-19 on students, staff, and school operations at the school.

It is tied to the number of students and staff who have tested positive for the virus, as well as, the number of students and staff who are also quarantined.

There will be no athletics, clubs, activities, or events during the remote learning period. These activities will resume when students return to campus for in-person classes.

Free student meals will be available for drive-thru pickup in the traffic loop in front of Riverbank Elementary from 11 a.m until 12 p.m. on Monday, August 30, and Thursday, September 2.

Several days of weekday meals will be distributed over each of those two days. For additional questions about meals, contact food services at (803) 739-8381.

