All major Upstate hospitals plan joint news conference on ‘concerning’ COVID-19 situation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WYFF/WIS) - All the major Upstate health systems will unite for a virtual news conference to give an update on what organizers called the “evolving and concerning COVID-19 situation.”

Prisma Health manager of media relations said in a release Wednesday evening the Zoom briefing was scheduled for noon Thursday.

The participants will include:

AnMed Health

Bon Secours St. Francis Health System

Prisma Health

Self Regional Healthcare

Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System

Epps said clinical executives will provide an overview of what they’re seeing inside their organizations and will be available for questions.

Epps noted the briefing will be focused on the current state of capacity and resources, and will not involve any announcements related to vaccination requirements for staff.

A similar virtual news conference was scheduled for health systems in the Midlands on Friday, according to Epps.

On Wednesday, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported the following information about COVID-19 cases and deaths:

Also on Wednesday, DHEC Director of Public Health Dr. Brannon Traxler held a Zoom briefing that stressed the importance of more South Carolinians getting the COVID-19 vaccine, now that it is fully approved by the Food and Drug Administration.

Traxler said the FDA made the approval of the vaccine possible by bringing in more resources and staff to conduct research and reviews, as well as making the vaccine approval a top priority.

She emphasized that no corners were cut in the expedited process.

“It’s gone through all the rigorous checks and balances that anything that’s approved by the FDA goes through,” Traxler said.

“If you’re on the fence about vaccination, take this as just another piece of evidence that these are safe and effective,” she said.

