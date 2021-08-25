Some residents line up for first dose of COVID vaccine at city clinic following full FDA approval

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The latest data from the Department for Health and Environmental Control released on Tuesday shows only 46.7% of South Carolina residents are fully vaccinated.

In an effort to drive those numbers up, the city of Columbia, through Mayor Steve Benjamin’s “It’s Your Shot, Columbia” campaign, is partnering with Prisma Health and Lexington Medical Center to host free vaccine clinics at city facilities this week.

Tuesday’s clinic at Melrose Park on Fairview Drive was visited by a number of people who were receiving their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, but also at least one person who received her booster shot.

For Roydaros Wilson, who received his first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at Tuesday’s clinic, Monday’s full FDA authorization played a big role in his decision to get the shot.

“It played a big role in it,” he said. “Big role. That made me come on in and get it done. I thought it was going to hurt. I didn’t even feel anything. A lot of people tell me that like a couple of days your arm is a little sore but that’s about it.”

Aretha Harvell, who has been administering COVID-19 testing and vaccinations since January, said she hopes more follow Wilson’s lead in the wake of Monday’s announcement.

“I think it’s important to get news like that out so the community will know that these vaccines are safe for them to have and it’s going to save their lives,” she said.

In a statement on Monday, DHEC Director Dr. Edward Simmer said, “this full approval from the FDA further indicates how safe and effective the vaccines are at preventing severe illness from COVID-19.”

DHEC data shows that the seven-day moving average of vaccine doses administered in South Carolina is up 31% since the beginning of July.

While vaccination rates still have not reached their April peak, on Friday of last week the state-administered its seventh-highest number of first doses since May 21.

Elizabeth Taylor got her third shot Tuesday at the clinic. She has pre-existing conditions and said she wanted to get a booster eight months after her second dose to ensure full protection.

She encourages more South Carolinians to get vaccinated following the FDA’s move.

“I pray, and hopefully it will convince some people to come on over and get vaccinated because it’s good for all of us,” Taylor said. “And especially people with pre-existing conditions and children because can’t be vaccinated under 12.”

Wednesday’s city-sponsored vaccine clinic will be at Woodland Park on Olde Knight Parkway from 1-5 p.m.

State epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell said on a recent DHEC call that because the Delta variant is highly transmissible, she believes the state may need to reach an 80% vaccination rate for herd immunity, not 70% as previously recommended by the CDC.

