SC virus money ideas: I-26 widening, body cameras, broadband

Gov. Henry McMaster says he will review the Accelerate SC group's proposal.
Gov. Henry McMaster says he will review the Accelerate SC group's proposal.(WIS)
By JEFFREY COLLINS
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 8:09 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A special group of government and business leaders has made their final suggestions on how to spend nearly $3 billion in federal COVID-19 relief money.

Among the suggestions are $170 million to jumpstart a $1.8 billion project to widen all of Interstate 26 between Charleston and Columbia and $27 million to make sure every police officer in the state gets a body camera.

There is a proposal to spend $490 million to get broadband internet to all and $400 million to improve local water and sewage lines.  

The General Assembly will get the final say next month.

