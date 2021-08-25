Over 300 Lexington 1 students test positive for COVID-19

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County School District One has announced that over 300 students have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to district officials, as of Aug. 25, 305 students and 56 staff members have tested positive.

Districts officials also say 1,988 students and 102 staff members have been *excluded.

An excluded student or staff member must stay home from school or work either because they exhibit COVID-19-like symptoms (symptomatic exclusion) or because they have had close contact with a person who tested positive (quarantined).

Lexington One says this is the highest number of cases they have seen since this time last year.

For more information, visit https://www.lexdistrict1.com/stronger-together.

