Nick Neville(WIS TV)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 6:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Nick Neville joined the WIS team as a reporter in August of 2021.

He looks forward to telling stories that share the heart of the Midlands community. He’s a native Bostonian and comes to Columbia from Washington, DC where he spent three years with CNN. While in our nation’s capital, he worked as an overnight assignment editor, field produced on Capitol Hill, and helped cover major stories like the 2020 presidential campaign.

Nick attended Boston University where he earned a degree in Journalism and a minor in Political Science. During his time at BU, Nick performed in musicals through BU On Broadway and hosted Offsides, the college’s sports talk show.

When not at work, Nick can be found cheering on the Red Sox, re-watching 90s sitcoms or searching out the best food options in Columbia.

Nick wants to hear from you. Send story ideas, tips and notes to him via email at Nick.Neville@wistv.com and follow him on Twitter at @NickNeville_.

