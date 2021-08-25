MUSC presses for vaccination as Delta variant makes herd immunity a bigger challenge

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - MUSC Health said the number of people it is treating across its three regions more than doubled in two days.

As of Wednesday afternoon, MUSC says it is treating 129 people for COVID-19 across their Charleston, Florence and Lancaster facilities, more than double the amount they said were hospitalized with the disease on Monday, according to MUSC Chief Quality Officer Dr. Danielle Scheurer.

She said 83% of those patients are unvaccinated, two percentage points higher than Monday’s report.

Of those, 36 are in intensive care, and only one of those patients has been vaccinated against COVID-19. Twenty-two are on a ventilator, but she did not know whether the single vaccinated patient was one of them.

Scheurer said she is hopeful Monday’s full FDA approval of the Pfizer vaccine will encourage people who have been hesitant to get vaccinated to do so.

She said she feels that herd immunity is still a possibility, but the rapid spread of the Delta variant is creating a new challenge to reaching herd immunity, given how many people are still unvaccinated.

“I do think a lot of people are going to be forced to get vaccinated to maintain employment or school status,” she said.

She said we would need to reach the high 80s or low 90s in percentage of people who are vaccinated or who have survived COVID-19 before there is true herd immunity.

“I think that the key to getting through a pandemic is immunity, and there’s two ways to get immune: you can either get COVID and take the chances and see how you do and maybe end up in the ICU or not; or you can get a vaccine and get immunity,” she said. She acknowledged that no vaccines are perfect and said there are breakthrough cases.

“But most of them are pretty mild and again the differential between how people do with COVID vaccinated and how people do with COVID unvaccinated is, it’s a stark reality that most people that end up in hospitals are unvaccinated,” she said.

Schuerer said she is still hopeful that the Delta variant’s surge will be relatively short-lived with what she estimated to be a roughly eight to 12-week span. But she also warned about the possibility of additional variants that have not yet emerged to the extent the Delta variant has.

MUSC braces for increase in MIS-C cases in children

Pediatrician Dr. Elizabeth Mack said the hospital system is bracing for a possible surge of cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children in the coming weeks based on an increase in pediatric hospitalizations.

Mack said increases in MIS-C tend to follow approximately four to six weeks after a surge in acute COVID-19 cases in children.

In terms of pediatric patients, MUSC has had about 180 children hospitalized with COVID since the pandemic began with the number roughly evenly split between 2020 and 2021. But she said 20% of the 2021 cases were seen in August.

“So that gives you an indication of hos quickly we’ve seen the rise over the last month so,” she said. “And note that every child that has been hospitalized due to COVID or MIS-C has been unvaccinated.”

Mack said their vaccination status was either because they were younger than 12 or because their parents opted out of getting them vaccinated.

“And I would just note that half of our hospitalized pediatric patients with COVID have been eligible for vaccination,” Mack said.

