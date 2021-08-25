Man faces 7 counts of attempted murder after shooting in Columbia parking lot, officials say

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An arrest has been made in connection with a shooting investigation in Columbia.

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott says Jaquan King, 28, was arrested for shooting into a crowd of people and hitting two of them.

According to officials, the incident happened on August 1 in a parking lot on O’Neil Court. Deputies were called to the area just after 2 a.m. for reports of a shooting. When deputies arrived they say they discovered a man and woman both suffering from gunshot wounds.

They were both rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Sheriff Lott says King is charged with seven counts of attempted murder and one count possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He was arrested by RCSD investigators without incident Tuesday.

Officials say the investigation revealed that King fired shots at the victims and their friends after seeing his friend get into a verbal argument with them as they were leaving a nearby lounge. Law enforcement say the argument stemmed from King’s friend making unwanted advances to the female victim.

King was booked into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

