Kershaw County man arrested in connection with the sexual exploitation of a minor

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Attorney General’s Office has arrested a Kershaw County man in connection with the sexual exploitation of a minor.

Julius Zecharyah Kreis, 23, has been charged with 10 counts of 2nd-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Investigators say they received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children which led them to Kreis.

According to reports, Kreis distributed multiple files of child sexual abuse material.

Kreis was taken into custody on August 20 by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

This case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.

