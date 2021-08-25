SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Kershaw County man arrested in connection with the sexual exploitation of a minor

(MS Dept. of Corrections issues statewide lockdown; Source: Raycom image bank)
By Jazmine Greene
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Attorney General’s Office has arrested a Kershaw County man in connection with the sexual exploitation of a minor.

Julius Zecharyah Kreis, 23, has been charged with 10 counts of 2nd-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Investigators say they received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children which led them to Kreis.  

According to reports, Kreis distributed multiple files of child sexual abuse material.

Kreis was taken into custody on August 20 by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

This case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Dutch Fork student dies after collapsing during football practice
Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford says Jack Alkhatib died at a local hospital after...
Dutch Fork football game canceled following death of player who collapsed at practice
LR5 COVID precautions met with outraged parents at school board meeting
Neighbors say they heard 25 to 40 gunshots around 10 p.m. Monday night.
Dozens of gunshots fired striking homes and one man in the leg
Coroner identifies woman killed in head-on collision in Richland County

Latest News

Did SC ending federal pandemic unemployment benefits early curb the labor shortage?
Did SC ending federal pandemic unemployment benefits early curb the labor shortage?
WIS
First Alert Forecast: Hot & humid with a chance of showers and storms
Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford says Jack Alkhatib died at a local hospital after...
Dutch Fork football game canceled following death of player who collapsed at practice
Officials say the incident happened on Aug. 1 in the parking lot of 224 O’Neil Court.
Man faces 7 counts of attempted murder after shooting in Columbia parking lot, officials say