Infant survives for days on top of dead mother’s body by gnawing on hand, grandmother says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clinching to a picture of her daughter Tuesday, Adriane Wade said she wants answers after her daughter, Danielle Wade, was found dead two days ago.

The 29-year-old was found in the Four Oaks Apartments on Oboe Drive in St. Dennis on Aug. 18.

“Her and her kids were at my house,” Wade said. “We went to school. We had a good day. Friday the 13th was funny.”

For the mother and grandmother, she said that was the last time she heard her daughter laugh. The next thing she knew, tragedy struck.

Wade said on Aug. 18, she was called by Louisville Metro Police Department investigators to go to her daughter’s apartment to identify the body. She said when she arrived, she was told her daughter had been dead several days; her grandson was alive, reportedly lying on top of his mother.

“Decomposing for days with her little baby, her little newborn, laying on top of her,” Wade said.

She said her 2-month-old grandson Dreseaun survived by gnawing on his fingers.

“That baby that was in the apartment while she was decomposing, his hand was raw from trying to eat to survive,” Wade said.

She said he is in the hospital recovering from dehydration and injuries sustained from his hand injury. She considers it a miracle that her grandson survived so long without his mother.

“It is miraculous because God is involved,” Wade said. “God is involved. It’s very miraculous. He ate his hand raw. (He was) in there for days without survival techniques.”

Wednesday, LMPD confirmed that Danielle Wade died of an overdose.

“I can’t believe this is how her week ended,” her mother said. “I can’t believe it happened this quick. Life is so short, and it happened just like that.”

2-month-old Dreseaun is expected to make a full recovery.

