Former Lexington County deputy charged with arson, officials say

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A former deputy in Lexington County has been charged with second-degree arson, officials say.

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division officials say Willie Herman Womble, 41, was arrested Wednesday in connection to a house fire in Richland County on February 10.

According to SLED, Womble was a former deputy in Lexington County. He was charged with second-degree arson.

Shortly before 4 p.m. Wednesday #CRFD1stShift crews responded to the 6700 block of Formosa Drive for a house fire. Heavy fire was coming from the first floor and worked its way up to the attic. No one was found inside the home & there were no injuries. pic.twitter.com/IcrK7tKVUR — Columbia Fire (@ColaFire) February 10, 2021

The SLED investigation was requested by the Richland County Emergency Services Department.

Womble was booked at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. His case will be prosecuted by the 5th Circuit Solicitor’s Office

