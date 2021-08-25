SkyView
Former Lexington County deputy charged with arson, officials say

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A former deputy in Lexington County has been charged with second-degree arson, officials say.

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division officials say Willie Herman Womble, 41, was arrested Wednesday in connection to a house fire in Richland County on February 10.

According to SLED, Womble was a former deputy in Lexington County. He was charged with second-degree arson.

RELATED STORY | SLED: Former deputy, officer stole golf clubs from a shed in Lexington

The SLED investigation was requested by the Richland County Emergency Services Department.

Womble was booked at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. His case will be prosecuted by the 5th Circuit Solicitor’s Office

