First Alert Forecast: Scattered showers and storms this afternoon with more heat/humidity

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’ve got a 60% chance of rain this afternoon, temperatures will be in the low 80s and with the humidity it will feel much hotter.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Grab your umbrella before you head out the door!

· Scattered showers and storms are in your forecast for Wednesday. Storm chances are around 60%. Some heavy rain is possible. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s.

· Rain chances are down to 20% on Thursday, then back up to 30% Friday. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

· Not as much rain is in your forecast this weekend. Right now, rain chances are around 20%. Highs will be in the low 90s.

· We’re tracking activity in the tropics.

First Alert Weather Story:

More moisture will be moving in from the east this afternoon. This will increase our chance of rain and storms to 60%. High temps are in the upper 80s and it will feel like the low 100s. Skies are partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. A weak upper level low in Florida supplies the moisture and the sea breeze kicks in bringing our chances of rain. Some of the rain could be heavy at times.

High pressure builds Thursday and this lowers our chances of rain to 20%. High temps are near 90 and it will feel like the low 100s once again. Skies are partly cloudy.

There’s a little more humidity Friday and that is because of the upper level low that’s now situated in the northeastern Gulf. This just bumps our chances up by a bit though, to 30% of some afternoon and evening storms.

Saturday and Sunday have lower chance of rain and storms. Just a 20% chance of a pop-up storm in the afternoon . Highs are in the low 90s and lows are in the low 70s.

We’re also keeping an eye on the tropics.

We’re watching a few tropical waves out there, including Invest 97-L and Invest 98-L. Both systems are in the Atlantic Ocean and do not pose a big threat to the U.S. at this time.

We’re also watching another tropical wave in the Caribbean Sea that has a 70% chance of development in the next 5 days as it drifts toward Central America, and then possibly toward the Gulf Coast states by early next week.

The next names on the Atlantic Hurricane List are Ida, Julian, and Kate.

Today: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers/Storms (60%). Highs in the upper 80s.

Thursday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers/Storms (20%). Highs in the upper 80s to near 90.

Friday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Showers/Storms (30%). Highs in the upper 80s.

Saturday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers/Storms (20%). Highs near 90.

Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers/Storms (20%). Highs in the low 90s.

Monday: Partly Cloudy. Isolate Showers/Storms (20%). Highs in the upper 80s to near 90.

Tuesday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Showers/Storms (20%). Highs in the low 90s.

