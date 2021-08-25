SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: Scattered showers and storms this afternoon with more heat/humidity

WIS
WIS(WIS)
By Adam Clark
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’ve got a 60% chance of rain this afternoon, temperatures will be in the low 80s and with the humidity it will feel much hotter.

wis
wis(wis)

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Grab your umbrella before you head out the door!

· Scattered showers and storms are in your forecast for Wednesday. Storm chances are around 60%. Some heavy rain is possible. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s.

· Rain chances are down to 20% on Thursday, then back up to 30% Friday. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

· Not as much rain is in your forecast this weekend. Right now, rain chances are around 20%. Highs will be in the low 90s.

· We’re tracking activity in the tropics.

wis
wis(wis)

First Alert Weather Story:

More moisture will be moving in from the east this afternoon. This will increase our chance of rain and storms to 60%. High temps are in the upper 80s and it will feel like the low 100s. Skies are partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. A weak upper level low in Florida supplies the moisture and the sea breeze kicks in bringing our chances of rain. Some of the rain could be heavy at times.

wis
wis(wis)
wis
wis(wis)
wis
wis(wis)
wis
wis(wis)

High pressure builds Thursday and this lowers our chances of rain to 20%. High temps are near 90 and it will feel like the low 100s once again. Skies are partly cloudy.

wis
wis(wis)

There’s a little more humidity Friday and that is because of the upper level low that’s now situated in the northeastern Gulf. This just bumps our chances up by a bit though, to 30% of some afternoon and evening storms.

wis
wis(wis)

Saturday and Sunday have lower chance of rain and storms. Just a 20% chance of a pop-up storm in the afternoon . Highs are in the low 90s and lows are in the low 70s.

wis
wis(wis)
wis
wis(wis)

We’re also keeping an eye on the tropics.

We’re watching a few tropical waves out there, including Invest 97-L and Invest 98-L. Both systems are in the Atlantic Ocean and do not pose a big threat to the U.S. at this time.

wis
wis(wis)

We’re also watching another tropical wave in the Caribbean Sea that has a 70% chance of development in the next 5 days as it drifts toward Central America, and then possibly toward the Gulf Coast states by early next week.

wis
wis(wis)

The next names on the Atlantic Hurricane List are Ida, Julian, and Kate.

Today: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers/Storms (60%). Highs in the upper 80s.

Thursday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers/Storms (20%). Highs in the upper 80s to near 90.

Friday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Showers/Storms (30%). Highs in the upper 80s.

Saturday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers/Storms (20%). Highs near 90.

Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers/Storms (20%). Highs in the low 90s.

Monday: Partly Cloudy. Isolate Showers/Storms (20%). Highs in the upper 80s to near 90.

Tuesday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Showers/Storms (20%). Highs in the low 90s.

wis
wis(wis)

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

LR5 COVID precautions met with outraged parents at school board meeting
Dutch Fork student dies after collapsing during football practice
Neighbors say they heard 25 to 40 gunshots around 10 p.m. Monday night.
Dozens of gunshots fired striking homes and one man in the leg
Gov. Henry McMaster has said parents should have the choice of whether or not children should...
ACLU sues over South Carolina ban on school mask mandates
Witnesses told police a black Range Rover hit the child as he played in the hotel parking lot,...
Child, dog hurt by hit-and-run driver at SC hotel; police looking for black SUV

Latest News

Kevin Arnone's August 24th Forecast
Kevin Arnone's August 24th Forecast
Dominic Brown's August 24th Forecast
Dominic Brown's August 24th Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: 8/24/21
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: 8/24/21
Dominic Brown's August 23rd Forecast
Dominic Brown's August 23rd Forecast