First Alert Forecast: Hot & humid with a chance of showers and storms

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Get ready for more heat and humidity over the next few days. Showers and storms are also possible, but rain chances are low for now.

WIS (WIS)

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Tonight, we’ll see partly cloudy skies. A few showers and storms are possible early (20-30% chance). Patchy fog is also possible. Low temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s.

· We’re tracking typical summertime weather in the Midlands for the next few days, with the heat, humidity and the chance of storms.

· Rain chances are down to 20% on Thursday, then back up to 30% Friday. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

· Not as much rain is in your forecast this weekend. Right now, rain chances are around 20%. Highs will be in the low 90s.

· A little more moisture might track into our area by the end of next week from our south, supporting a few more showers and storms. We’ll watch the forecast for you.

· We’re also tracking activity in the tropics.

First Alert Weather Story:

As we move through your Wednesday night, we’ll see partly cloudy skies in the Midlands. A few showers and storms are possible early. Rain chances are around 20-30%. Low temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s. Watch out for some patchy fog late tonight into Thursday morning.

WIS (WIS)

Typical summertime weather is in store for the next few days.

WIS (WIS)

WIS (WIS)

On Thursday, a pop-up shower or storm could develop. Rain chances are around 20%. Otherwise, we’ll see partly cloudy skies and hot, humid weather. Highs will be in the low 90s.

WIS (WIS)

A few showers and storms are possible Friday afternoon and evening. Rain chances are around 30%. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

WIS (WIS)

This weekend, we’re not expecting as much rain in the Midlands. For now, we’ll see a 20% chance of a shower or storm Saturday and Sunday. It will be hot and humid. Highs will be in the low 90s this weekend.

WIS (WIS)

Later next week, we’ll likely see a bit more moisture moving into the area, which could produce a few more showers and storms. We’ll watch the forecast closely for you.

We’re also keeping an eye on the tropics.

We’re watching a few tropical waves in the tropics, including Invest 97-L, and Invest 98-L. Both systems are in the Atlantic Ocean and do not pose a big threat to the U.S. at this time.

We’re also watching another tropical wave in the Caribbean Sea that has an 80% chance of development in the next 5 days as it drifts toward Central America. It’s being called Invest 99-L. The system could pose a threat to the northern Gulf Coast by next week.

The next names on the Atlantic Hurricane List are Ida, Julian, and Kate.

Tonight: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers/Storms Possible Early (20%). Patchy Fog. Low temperatures in the low to mid 70s.

Thursday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers/Storms (20%). Highs in the lower 90s.

Friday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Showers/Storms (30%). Highs in the upper 80s.

Saturday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers/Storms (20%). Highs near 90.

Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers/Storms (20%). Highs in the low 90s.

Monday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers/Storms (20%). Highs in the lower 90s.

Tuesday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers/Storms (20%). Highs in the lower 90s.

Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers/Storms (20%). Highs in the lower 90s

WIS (WIS)

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.