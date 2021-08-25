SkyView
Officials identify Dutch Fork football player who died after collapsing at practice

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officials have identified the Dutch Fork High School football player who died Tuesday after collapsing at practice.

According to Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford, 17-year-old Jack Alkhatib of Irmo died at a local hospital Tuesday after collapsing at practice.

“We are working with SLED and Richland County Sheriff Department to fully investigate this matter. Our thoughts are with his family, the Dutch Fork High School Family, and the Lexington-Richland 5 family,” said Coroner Rutherford.

RELATED STORY | Dutch Fork student dies after collapsing during football practice

A tribute memorial has been placed on the Dutch Fork football field.

