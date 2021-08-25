SkyView
Coroner identifies inmate found dead at Florence County Detention Center

(Source: KAIT-TV - FILE)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – An inmate who was found dead at the Florence County Detention Center has been identified.

Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken said 29-year-old Tiffany Love Williams was found unresponsive in her cell around 6:40 a.m. Monday.

Resuscitation efforts at the jail failed and Williams was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to authorities.

A cause of death has yet to be released.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday morning at the Medical University of South Carolina.

The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating.

