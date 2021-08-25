Coroner identifies inmate found dead at Florence County Detention Center

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – An inmate who was found dead at the Florence County Detention Center has been identified.

Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken said 29-year-old Tiffany Love Williams was found unresponsive in her cell around 6:40 a.m. Monday.

Resuscitation efforts at the jail failed and Williams was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to authorities.

A cause of death has yet to be released.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday morning at the Medical University of South Carolina.

The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.