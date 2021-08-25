Burglary suspect arrested following brief foot pursuit

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a burglary suspect following a brief foot pursuit in Camden.

Around 12 p.m. deputies were dispatched to a burglary in progress on the 1600 block of McRae Road. Upon arrival, deputies learned that the suspect had already fled the scene.

After searching the area on foot, deputies located and arrested the suspect around 1 p.m. The stolen property was later recovered from the suspect’s pockets, according to reports.

“The arrest could not have happened this fast if not for the combined efforts of our victim, our outstanding dispatchers, and the well-coordinated teamwork of all law enforcement agencies involved,” Kershaw County Sheriff Lee Boan said.

The suspect, 30-year-old Justin Lee Lemonds, will be charged with 2nd-degree burglary and petit larceny.

He is being held at the Kershaw County Detention Center.

