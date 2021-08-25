SkyView
19-year-old arrested, accused of shooting into passing minivan

Kristofer Jaiwon Thomas
Kristofer Jaiwon Thomas(Lexington County Sheriff's Department)
By Jazmine Greene
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a Gaston man accused of shooting into a minivan in May.

Kristofer Jaiwon Thomas, 19, has been charged with two counts of attempted murder, discharging a firearm into a vehicle, and possessing a weapon during a violent crime.

A 17-year-old was arrested in connection with this case. His identity will not be released because he is under the age of 18.

“Detectives have determined Thomas and the co-defendant were walking down Casa Dell Road in Gaston when they fired several shots into a passing minivan,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “The minivan was hit at least four times. Nobody was injured.”

Thomas and the 17-year-old are being held in the Lexington County Detention Center.

