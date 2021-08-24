LIVE: City leaders hold forum to discuss food insecurity in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A coalition of food justice organizations have teamed up to host two forums to discuss the issue of food insecurity in Columbia.

The COVID-19 pandemic has reminded us of the grave inequities that exist in our food system and this forum aims to help build collective accountability among city candidates around issues of food insecurity, poverty wages, and support for our food system infrastructure.

With nearly a quarter of Columbia residents living in poverty, many are struggling to feed their families. This is compounded by grocery store closures, particularly in North Columbia where 70% of residents lack access to healthy and affordable food.

Hosted by FoodShare SC, SC Appleseed Legal Justice Center, Wholespire, Food Chain Workers Alliance, PitchInc, National Domestic Workers Alliance, and Black Voters Matter, this forum will give community members the opportunity to ask pressing questions to their future leaders.

The first forum will take place on Tuesday, August 24 and the second forum will take place on Thursday, August 26.

Both forums will be moderated by WIS News Live anchor Judi Gatson!

