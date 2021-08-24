Suspect sought in fatal Columbia shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officials with the Columbia Police Department say they have issued arrest warrants for a suspect wanted in connection with a shooting earlier this month.

According to officials, police are searching for 31-year-old Sherrod Cantoine Joyner. Officers say once Joyner is arrested he will be charged with murder and domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature.

Officers say Joyner should be considered armed and dangerous.

According to the Columbia Police Department, at approximately midnight on August 11, 2021, Joyner was allegedly arguing with a female acquaintance at The Heights Apartments.

Officers say the female told Joyner to leave and when he refused, she asked a friend for help. Police say when a male friend came to the location to assist, Joyner allegedly assaulted the female.

According to police, when the male friend tried to intervene, Joyner allegedly shot him. The victim was pronounced deceased at a local hospital.

If you have any information about Joyner’s whereabouts or the incident are encouraged to contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

