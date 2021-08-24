SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Suspect sought in fatal Columbia shooting

Sherrod Cantoine Joyner
Sherrod Cantoine Joyner(Columbia Police Department)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officials with the Columbia Police Department say they have issued arrest warrants for a suspect wanted in connection with a shooting earlier this month.

According to officials, police are searching for 31-year-old Sherrod Cantoine Joyner. Officers say once Joyner is arrested he will be charged with murder and domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature.

Officers say Joyner should be considered armed and dangerous.

According to the Columbia Police Department, at approximately midnight on August 11, 2021, Joyner was allegedly arguing with a female acquaintance at The Heights Apartments.

Officers say the female told Joyner to leave and when he refused, she asked a friend for help. Police say when a male friend came to the location to assist, Joyner allegedly assaulted the female.

According to police, when the male friend tried to intervene, Joyner allegedly shot him. The victim was pronounced deceased at a local hospital.

If you have any information about Joyner’s whereabouts or the incident are encouraged to contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

According to police, residents said the man kicked in the back door of the home brandishing a...
Intruder shot and killed after breaking into South Carolina home, police say
Jonathan Pentland is being charged with third degree assault and battery after the April...
Fort Jackson soldier found guilty of assaulting Black man in viral video
Police say all lanes have reopened.
All lanes reopen after crash on Sunset Boulevard, police say
LR5 COVID precautions met with outraged parents at school board meeting
Jones was the second-longest serving inmate on the state’s death row.
Inmate on SC’s death row for 37 years dies of natural causes

Latest News

Neighbors say they heard 25 to 40 gunshots around 10 p.m. Monday night.
Dozens of gunshots fired striking homes and one man in the leg
On Tuesday, the district announced they will not enforce a mandatory mask requirement for...
Newberry Co. School District 30 day mask mandate to be reconsidered
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
More than 4,500 newly-reported COVID-19 cases record in North Carolina
DHEC encourages everyone to get vaccinated as new variants spread across the U.S.
SC reports 3,648 new COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths Tuesday